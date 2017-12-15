Man sought in attempted arson at New Jersey police station

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police are looking for the man who attempted to set fire to a police station in New Jersey Tuesday evening.

At around 6:30 p.m., police said a man approached the front lobby of the Galloway Township Police Department on E. Jimmie Leeds Road.

The man allegedly took out a glass bottle, attempted to light it, and threw it in front of the station’s entrance, with several officers and citizens in the lobby, police said.

The contents in the bottle, believed to be a petroleum-based accelerant did not ignite, said police.

The man is described to be in his mid to late 20s, with a thin face, scruffy facial hair, and was last seen wearing a brown-tan jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Joseph Picardi at 609-652-3705