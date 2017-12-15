Man rapes 14-year-old he met on Snapchat; additional victims sough: Nassau County police

NASSAU COUNTY — A man is under arrest after raping a 14-year-old he met on the social media site Snapchat, and investigators are now looking for more potential victims, police said Friday.

Javier Morales, 28, faces charges of second-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree, according to police. He was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday.

Morales, of Brooklyn, allegedly met the victim in a Snapchat conversation.

He arranged to meet the 14-year-old on numerous occasions and they had sexual intercourse, police said.

Any other victims that may have had contact with Morales are asked to contact the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.