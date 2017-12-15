Man fatally shot in East Harlem bodega

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are searching for the person who fatally shot a man in the head inside a bodega in East Harlem Thursday night.

A 49-year-old man was inside La Palama Bodega on Lexington Avenue around 8:24 p.m., when another man walked in and shot him in the head, police said.

Authorities responded to the scene and took the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the victim was a career criminal with about 27 arrests in his record and may have been targeted by the killer since there was no prior dispute between the two at the bodega.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report.