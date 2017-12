NEW YORK — Drivers headed to New York on the Lincoln Tunnel faced heavy delays during the Friday morning rush-hour after an NJ Transit bus became disabled.

NJ Transit bus No. 9620 became disabled on the New York-bound side, according to tweets warning of delays at 8:53 a.m.

The Lincoln Tunnel to NY is experiencing delays due to disabled NJ transit bus number 9620. [59] — Lincoln Tunnel (@PANYNJ_LT) December 15, 2017

Alerts were lifted by 9:20 a.m., but residual delays continued.