Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Black Jack” Ryan and his team know how to work a crowd. He’s a three-time Guinness record holder and ESPN’s national three-point shooting champion, but Jack Ryan says his most rewarding work is what he does in schools.

Jack and his boys, Blender, Tree and Tiny, use the skills they learned on the basketball court to keep kids entertained and interested – then sneak in some important messages, like always believe in yourself and never give up.