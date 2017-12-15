Girl gets probation for pouring boiling hot water on 11-year-old during sleepover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A girl learned her punishment this week after she allegedly poured boiling hot water on an 11-year-old girl during a sleepover in August that left the victim with "life-changing" wounds, according to a spokesman for the New York City Law Department.

The 12-year-old had been charged with felony assault but was ultimately sentenced to probation and the court issued a final order of protection for the victim, the spokesman said.

She was accused of pouring boiling hot water on Jamoneisha Merrit while Merrit slept on a couch. Shortly after the attack, the victim's family said the burns were so bad, they are life-changing.

Merritt suffered second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest during the Aug. 7 attack, authorities said at the time. She was released from the hospital 11 days later.

Merritt's mother had asked for help paying her daughter's medical bills.

"The emotional and physical pain my daughter is going through is something that no parent would want to bare [sic] witness too," Ebony Merritt wrote on GoFundMe. "My heart aches for the moment she has to look in the mirror at what these cruel individuals have done to her."

Merritt says her family is not financially prepared to pay for the initial hospital bills, skin graphs, plastic surgery and hospital visits. She's working to raise $100,000. As of Saturday morning, more than $22,000 had been successfully raised.

It happened during a time when a so-called "hot water challenge" had been proliferating online, apparently pushing people to boil water and toss the scalding liquid on unsuspecting victims.

Just a week before the sleepover attack, an 8-year-old girl in Florida died from her injuries five months after she drank boiling water through a straw on a dare.