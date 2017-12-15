Famed Lincoln Plaza Cinemas set to close in January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The Lincoln Plaza Cinemas, a staple in the theater community, is set to close at the end of January, PIX11 News has learned.

People of all ages said they were sad to see it go.

"The movie theatre can’t close — I’ve lived here 21 years it’s been here my whole life we’ve always been on top of the movie theatre, it’s a part of my family now," Matthew Buckner said.

“We always have the smell of popcorn in the stairwell ..go here when we want to for documentary films.”

The six-screen multiplex located in the basement of a residential building on the corner of Broadway and 62nd Street has been here since 1982 — and still draws solid crowds due to its location, according to the general manager.

"It’s not for lack of business we’re closing," said General Manager Ewnetu Admassu

But now, the lease is up.

"It was expiring at the end of the year we wanted an extension," Admassau said. "Seems like they have another plan...unfortunately we have to come out.”

The theatre is also known to show many documentaries and short films and is popular to the speciality film industry.

So what now?

They're hoping for a Christmas miracle.

PIX11 News has reached out to the building owner, but has not heard back.