Click here for a holiday treat, every day from PIX11

Court denies appeal of woman sentenced to 30 years for stillbirth

Posted 6:02 PM, December 15, 2017, by

Teodora del Carmen Vasquez (R) is escorted as she arrives at the Isidro Menendez Judicial Center to attend a hearing to review her 2008 sentence — handed down under draconian anti-abortion laws after suffering a miscarriage — in San Salvador on Dec. 13, 2017. (OSCAR RIVERA/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — An El Salvador court on Wednesday rejected the appeal of a woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for what she says was a stillbirth.

Teodora del Carmen Vasquez said she was working in 2007 when she began to experience intense pain, then bleeding. She called for help before fainting. When she regained consciousness she had lost her nearly full-term baby.

Authorities charged Vasquez with aggravated murder and she was convicted in 2008.

Her attorneys appealed her sentence, presenting testimony that the baby was born dead.

The court said it relied on the government autopsy’s conclusion that the girl was born alive and asphyxiated.

Human rights group Amnesty International called the decision a step back for justice.

El Salvador is one of four Latin American countries with total bans on abortion.