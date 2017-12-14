Texas teen balances school and running her own company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — She’s only in middle school, but she’s already got an impressive resume.

"So the first time I met Mrs. Michelle Obama and Mr. Obama that was 2 years ago," said Mikaila Ulmer.

Mikaila Ulmer is CEO of her own company, Me & the Bees Lemonade. She came up with the idea when she entered a children’s business competition at just four years old.

"How did you know what the word entrepreneur was at 4 years old?" asked Tamsen Fadal.

"I didn’t. I just knew it meant business," said Ulmer.

She says it all came to her after being stung by two bees in the same week.

Her great-grandma Helen sent Mikaila her favorite recipe for flaxseed lemonade, which sparked her interest in saving the bees.

Several years into running a successful business , Mikaila is now a bee expert – and has certainly learned how to turn lemons into lemonade!

"The bees are very important to our ecosystem and our food chain. They contribute over 15 billion to the U.S. agricultural economy a year and that may sound like a lot of facts but it just proves how important that they are," said Ulmer.

"Lets talk about where you are today. You were on Shark Tank?" asked Fadal.

"It was an awesome experience I got an offer from Daymond John. He's been a great mentor and business partner so far. So without going on Shark Tank I wouldn’t be where I am today," said Ulmer.

"So where are you today?" asked Fadal.

"Right now, its available at Whole Foods. It's a great grab and go product," Ulmer said about her lemonade.

And she was named one of the 30 top influential teens in the nation by Time magazine.

"Some of the other people on the list are people I look up to and are inspiring and that have a great reach and so I’m definitely very honored to be on that list," said Ulmer.

One of Mikaila’s biggest moments, has nothing to do with bees, but introducing former President Barack Obama at a national event.

"It was very emotional for me. He's an amazing person and I got to be the person who introduced him in front of all these people and also tell a little bit about my story and my mission and what he’s done. And so I did cry afterwards but it was a good cry," said Ulmer.

And through all her success, this young entrepreneur stays grounded, thanks to the support of her family.

"It’s not just business, business, business. It's like school, business, sleepover, maybe like a play date. My parents do a good job of not only having it as running my business. ​," explained Ulmer.