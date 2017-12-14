Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run in Queens: police

JAMAICA, Queens — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver Thursday who they say left a teenager hospitalized in serious condition.

A 16-year-old was crossing in an intersection at 150th Street and Jamaica Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The driver then fled, according to police.

The teen was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A black Nissan Quest is now being sought.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).