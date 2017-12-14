Student with knife, BB gun arrested at Brooklyn school: police

BROOKLYN — A student who brought a knife and BB gun to a Brooklyn school was detained Thursday, according to the NYPD.

The student was detained after a fellow student informed a staff member a gun was possibly brought into the school, at 521 West Ave., prompting a 911 call around 11 a.m., police said. There are multiple schools located at the address.

Responding officers canvassed the area, located a knife and BB gun, and detained a student, police said.

It is not clear if the student managed to bring the weapons into the school.

This was the third day in a row in which police responded to reports of violence or weapons at or near Brooklyn schools.

Thursday’s incident happened blocks away from a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

Three people were hospitalized after a stabbing at Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway, down the street from Abraham Lincoln High School, police said at the time.

On Wednesday, a report of a possibly armed person prompted a lockdown at a school in Bay Ridge, police said. No weapons were ever found.