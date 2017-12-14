Snow leaves NYC, but brutal cold continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Snowfall that greeted the tri-state Thursday morning has left the area, but slick roads and brutally cold temperatures are here to stay.

Totals from the overnight storm are still being gathered, but by 8 a.m. Thursday, the following was recorded in NYC and New Jersey:

Bergen County: 1.4 inches

Eastern Union County: 1.5 inches

Morris Park in the Bronx: 1.2 inches

Nassau County: 2 inches

Central Park: 1.2 inches

Orange County: 2.3 inches

Westchester County: .5 inches

The second snowfall of the season came days after 2 to 7 inches blanketed the tri-state area. The highest total in the New York City area Saturday was 4.6 inches in Central Park and Queens' LaGuardia Airport.

Snow that coated the tri-state area Wednesday into Thursday all but stopped by 9 a.m., and the National Weather Service's winter weather advisory — warning of travel difficulties, including snow-covered roadways and limited visibility — was set to expire at 10 a.m. for Long Island. The same advisory was canceled earlier in New Jersey.

Additional snowfall is not in the forecast, but below-average temperatures for this time of year continue.

Highs for this week should reach the low to mid 40s, with lows in the low 30s, according to weather service records.

Temperatures will ping-pong between the 20s and 30s through the rest of the week, however. Highs Thursday should hit 34 in the city, before dipping to 31 Friday, back up to 35 Saturday and finally topping off at 38 degrees Sunday.

Next week will start off with slightly more comfortable weather, with highs in the high 40s Monday and Tuesday.

People are reminded to dress in layers during cold weather, including a hat and gloves.