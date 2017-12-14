See the ‘most enhchanting’ holiday trains at NY Botanical Garden

The 2018 Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden takes you on a ride through 150 of New York City’s mesmerizing landmarks.

Now in its 26th year, the exhibition shows off model trains zipping through the historical displays, where you’ll spot familiar sights such as the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Coney Island amusement park, Queensboro Bridge and Rockefeller Center on a nearly half-mile of track.

Offering up a great day for the whole family, the events at the NYBG also include a cappela performances, concerts, poetry readings, activities for children and more.

Hours:

The NYBG is open year-round, Tuesday through Sunday, and select holiday Mondays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The New York Botanical Garden recommends advance reservations as tickets do sell out early: https://www.nybg.org/event/holiday-train-show/