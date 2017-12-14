Police arrest man who allegedly beat 81-year-old woman in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police arrested a man Thursday who allegedly beat and robbed an 81-year-old woman in the lobby of her Greenwich Village building in October.

Leroy Wright, 59, allegedly followed Barbara Davison as she walked into her building one Friday evening, police said.

Davison said she didn’t notice anyone coming up behind her.

“I’m usually very careful, but I wasn’t looking behind me and I was struggling with my keys,” she said.

As she opened the door, Wright allegedly punched Davison several times in the head, knocking her to the ground, police said. He grabbed her purse and fled the scene.

Davison suffered bumps and bruises to her face, but she refused medical attention. At the time of her attack, she shared a message for her attacker.

“I’m very sorry that you feel like your life is in such a state that you feel like you have to do this kind of thing,” she said.

Davison said she was just relieved the situation wasn’t any worse.

“We have to watch out for ourselves especially those who are older, women who are older,” she said. “Thank God there wasn’t a knife or a gun.”

Wright was charged with robbery and assault.

