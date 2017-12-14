Next shot of snow possible on Friday

NEW YORK — There’s another chance of snow in the forecast, after Thursday’s early storm blanketed the area with 1 to 2 inches of slippery accumulation.

This new system is expected to brush the region Friday afternoon. Expect clouds early in the day as the system slides south and east of the region. Depending on the track, it may be just close enough to give coastal sections, including New York City, a coating or dusting of snow during the afternoon and early evening.

But before that, Thursday night again will be frigid with skies clearing out.

Temperatures are expected to drop to around 20 degrees in the city but most of the surrounding suburbs will drop into the teens. A few of the outlying spots will drop into the single digits as a result of the clear skies, calmer winds and snow cover.

The weekend looks to start blustery and cold on Saturday, but moderate closer to normal, with temperatures in the low 40s, on Sunday.

The typical high for this time of year is 43 degrees. This week, temperatures have struggled to move beyond 30 degrees with wind chills in the teens and single digits.