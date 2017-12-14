Man sought for series of laundromat robberies in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A man went on a series of Laundromat robberies in Queens, getting away with over $2,000 last month, police said.

Officers were called about three incidents taking place within the same week. During the first two incidents, cops said employees noticed money was missing from the cash register of their businesses.

Investigation revealed the man went behind the unsecured counter and removed money from the register before fleeing. According to police, he got away with about $1,390 on Nov. 6 and about $833 at the second location on Nov 11.

The following day, police say the same man approached a 68-year-old employee behind the counter and physically pushed him away from the cash register. He got away with about $20.

Police believe the suspected robber is also connected to a robbery at a Dunkin Donuts in Woodside back in September. Officials said when he paid for a coffee, he tried to reach over to remove cash from the register it.

The employee was able to close the register, but the man came around the counter and removed three cash trays, according to police.

The suspected robber is described to be about 20 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a black jacket, and blue jeans.

