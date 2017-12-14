Man gives NJ children Christmas gifts, speeds off when kids’ mom spots him in possible luring incident

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ — A man may have tried to lure two children into his car in Howell on Tuesday, police said.

He pulled up in front of a Pitch Pine Lane home Tuesday afternoon and offered two children playing in their front yard Christmas gifts, officials said. The driver gave an 11-year-old several gifts, including an “Amazon” gift card and coloring book.

The children’s mother came out of the house and saw what was going on, police said. When the driver spotted the mom, he immediately sped off in his black Hyundai Sonata.

His vehicle is believed to bear a Delaware registration possibly beginning with a “D.”

The mother called police, but officers were unable to find the man or his car. Police have asked anyone with information to reach out to them.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact Detective Janet Benitez #627 or Det. Cpl. Nancy Carroll #182 at (732)938-4575 ext. 2885/2884 or via email at jbenitez@howellpolice.org/ncarroll@howellpolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through our tip line, http://www.p3tips.com.