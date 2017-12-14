‘CREEPER Act’ from NY lawmaker would ban lifelike child sex dolls

Child sex dolls could be banned under new legislation from a New York congressman.

The dolls, which are anatomically accurate renderings of young children, resemble children as young as three years old. Congressman Dan Donovan’s ‘CREEPER’ Act would prevent people from importing and distributing the dolls.

“It’s a uniquely vile person who preys on children to fulfill horrific pedophiliac urges,” Donovan said. “Now, as a legislator in Congress, I’m introducing a bill to ban the newest outlet for pedophiles: child sex dolls. They don’t belong in our communities.”

There are no laws in the U.S. to prevent the sale of child sex dolls, but there are similar bans in Australia and the United Kingdom.

The purchase of child sex dolls can indicate a history of offenses against children, according to law enforcement officials. Some psychologists believe the dolls normalize and encourage pedophiliac behavior.

“Anything that normalizes adult sexual attraction towards children will only worsen this epidemic,” Stop Abuse Campaign COO Melanie Blow said. “Child sex dolls and robots that do this are perfectly legal, and that’s a problem.”