Arrest made in 2015 killing of rapper Chinx

QUEENS, N.Y. — Two years after New York City rapper Chinx was gunned down in his car in Queens, an arrest has been made in the slaying, police said Thursday.

Quincy Homere, 32, of Long Island, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the May 17, 2015, shooting.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Lionel Pickens, was killed and his friend was hurt as when a gunman in another car sprayed bullets into the rapper’s Porsche that was stopped at a red light near Queens Boulevard and 84th Drive, police said.

Pickens was shot multiple times in the torso and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His friend suffered gunshot wounds to his back.

