A day in the life of a Santaland elf at Macy’s Herald Square

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan — Welcome to Macy’s Santaland in Herald Square, where families and kids can meet the “one and only” Santa Claus.

The 13,000-square-foot holiday attraction gives families and kids a “North Pole” experience in the city.

The attraction was established on the eighth floor of the midtown flagship store in 1978.

Santaland, which opened on Nov. 25, offers visitors photo ops with Santa, the elves surrounded by an enchanted forest, a snowy Christmas village display, and yes — a red, polar express holiday train.

For the first time this year, reservations to see Santa are required to minimize wait times and give kids and parents more time with Kris Kringle and his special helpers.

PIX11’s weather and traffic anchor, Marissa Torres, spent the morning at Macy’s Santaland to find out all about what it takes to be a Christmas elf.

Video produced by Dave McDonald.