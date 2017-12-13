Yonkers launches safe exchange zones for online sellers

YONKERS, N.Y. — The city of Yonkers will announce Wednesday the designation of Safe Exchange Zones at their four police precincts.

The zones, which will be located on or adjacent to Police Department properties, were created as a meet up location for consumers who plan to make person-to-person Internet purchases and transactions, minimizing the risk of fraud and crimes with the presence of law enforcement.

“With internet transactions being so common these days, our newly launched Safe Exchange Zones program is even more essential for the continued safety of our residents,” said Yonkers mayor, Mike Spano

The city and their police department want to ensure the safety of their communities.

Residents are encouraged to use the locations, which will be under 24-hour surveillance, when meeting an Internet contact:

1st Police Precinct: 730 East Grassy Sprain Road

2nd Police Precinct: 441 Central Park Avenue

3rd Police Precinct: 435 Riverdale Avenue

4th Police Precinct: 53 Shonnard Place

