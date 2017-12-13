Snow alert issued for NYC as bitter cold hits region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A snow alert has been issued for the five boroughs Wednesday as an overnight storm looms and bitterly cold temperatures grip the region.

The alert begins at 11 p.m., according to the city's Department of Sanitation. While it doesn't guarantee snow will fall, the alert means the city is getting prepared in case of a dusting — or more. The city's department of sanitation is preparing salt spreaders, plows and tire chains in case they're needed.

Light snow is possible overnight thanks to a weak low pressure system approaching from the northwest. That system will track south of Long Island through Thursday morning, bringing about half an inch of snow to inland locales and about 1 inch of snow at the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall is expected to end just after sunrise Thursday, which means there could be a coating on the roads during the morning rush hour.

Wednesday will be cold and blustery with wind chill values in the teens to around 20 degrees because of whipping winds with gusts up to 40 mph, the weather agency said.

As the week goes on, the mercury will continue to struggle to reach the upper to mid 30s. The frigid temperatures, which are about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, will stick around Thursday into Friday.