Police search for missing 11-year-old boy last seen at Bronx school

WEST FARMS, The Bronx ­— Authorities are on a desperate search for an 11-year-old boy from the Bronx who never returned home from school Tuesday.

Sean Simmons was last seen inside his school, the Urban Assembly School of Wildlife Conservation in West Farms, around 5 p.m., according to police.

Simmons is said to have no history of running away and typically does not go out after school, police sources told the Daily News.

Simmons is described to be about 4 feet 10 inches, about 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, green pants, and green sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).