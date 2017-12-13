Police bring holiday cheer to Staten Island students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — The NYPD is bringing Christmas to some Staten Island school kids a little early this year.

Highway Unit 5 On Hylan Boulevard was suiting up in elves’ hats and loading up their ‘sleigh’ for 60 children at The Seton Staten Island School.

“The sleigh is pulled by our elves on motorcycle every year. We arrive with lights and sirens and the kids all love it,” explained Lt. Joseph Bell.

Sgt. James Gatto said they’d done a toy drive in the precinct to get gifts to about five dozen children after one of their co-workers suggested it, as his son attends the school and they knew how much the children would appreciate a visit from the officers.

“Just to see the smiles on their faces is reason enough to make this happen,” Gatto said.

This year’s Santa was played for the first time by Officer Bottomley.

“I’m a dad myself, so it makes me happy to know we're doing something for children who will love it.”