Pat DiNizio, lead singer of New Jersey rock band, The Smithereens, dead at 62

Pat DiNizio, the lead singer for New Jersey rock band, The Smithereens, died Tuesday at the age of 62.

The Smithereens announced DiNizio’s death on their official website, praising his talent.

“Pat had the magic touch,” his bandmates said, “He channeled the essence of joy and heartbreak into hook-laden three-minute pop songs infused with a lifelong passion for rock & roll. Our journey with Pat was long, storied and a hell of a lot of fun. We grew up together. Little did we know that we wouldn’t grow old together.”

The cause of DiNizio’s death was not mentioned, but he had a few health problems in recent years. In 2015, he lost use of his right hand and arm after a few falls that caused serious nerve damage, according to Variety.

The band is best known for their hits from the late 80s and early 90s, including “Only a Memory” and “A Girl Like You”.

The band was scheduled to go back on tour in January, kicking off their shows in New Jersey.