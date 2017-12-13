Pair sought after off-duty MTA employee is attacked, hospitalized in Queens: police

QUEENS — Two people are being sought by police Wednesday after an off-duty MTA employee was repeatedly punched then hospitalized with injuries, according to the NYPD.

The victim, 66, was on a southbound F train when he bumped into a woman around 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, police said.

The woman’s companion argued with the off-duty MTA employee, before the altercation turned physical, according to police.

The companion proceeded to punch the victim as the train entered the Queens Boulevard and Union Turnpike station, police said.

All three exited the train, and the male companion again allegedly punched the victim before he and the woman fled.

The victim was hospitalized with a fractured nose and lacerated lip, police said.

The man is described as being 28 to 30 years old, having brown eyes and last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black coat and a black hat.

The woman was also 28 to 30 years old, with brown eyes, black hair, and last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue pants, light blue shirt and a black purse.

