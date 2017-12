NEW JERSEY — NJ Transit’s Pascack Valley Line service was suspended in both directions Wednesday after a “trespasser strike,” according to the department.

Service was suspended between River Edge and Secaucus, NJ Transit tweeted just after 8 a.m.

The person was struck at New Bridge Landing, NJ Transit said. His or her condition is not known.

NJ Transit bus and private carriers are cross-honoring rail tickets and passes because of the incident.