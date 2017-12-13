Man slashed with unknown object in Williamsburg; attacker sought: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man is being sought Wednesday for slashing another man with an unknown object on a street in Williamsburg, according to police.

The victim, 22, was slashed with an unknown object while standing in front of a store on Grand Street between Berry Street and Bedford Avenue, police said. The incident happened Monday around 7:10 p.m.

He was hospitalized with a laceration, according to police.

The attacker sought is described as last seen wearing a red jacket with the word “Britain” on the back.

He left the scene in a white car, police said.

