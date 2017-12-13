Man faces life in prison in death of New Jersey woman buried alive

CAMDEN, N.J. — A second man has been convicted in the death of a woman buried alive in a shallow grave in New Jersey 3½ years ago.

Jurors in Camden County deliberated for less than an hour Wednesday before convicting 39-year-old Carlos Alicea-Antonetti of first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and felony murder. Prosecutors said the jury’s finding of special circumstances means the defendant faces a mandatory life term.

Alicea-Antonetti and another man were charged in the May 2014 death of 41-year-old Fatima Perez, whose body was found in Monroe Township. An autopsy determined that she died of asphyxiation. Authorities said her mouth and eyes were covered with duct tape before she was buried.

Her family says she set off to buy a car and was carrying about $8,000 when she disappeared.

Sixty-year-old Roman Ortiz pleaded guilty last year to aggravated manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.