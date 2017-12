HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — A teen was taken into custody after he allegedly repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 21-year-old man was stabbed four times in the abdomen just before 3 p.m., officials said. He’s in critical condition.

The man was stabbed at an Ogden Avenue apartment in Highbridge, police said.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old at the scene. His name has not been released, but police said he knew the victim.