Kentucky lawmaker commits suicide after denying sexual allegations: Local reports

FRANKFORT, Ky. —A Republican lawmaker accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2013 committed suicide Wednesday, local media reported.

Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell says Rep. Dan Johnson shot himself Wednesday on a bridge in Mount Washington, Kentucky.

The state’s Democratic attorney general had said the state House of Representatives should take steps to expel Johnson.

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting reported this week that a woman had accused Johnson of assaulting her in 2013 when she was 17. Police closed the case without filing charges.

Johnson has denied the allegation.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said Wednesday that Johnson is not qualified to be a legislator. He cited the assault allegation, plus Johnson’s Facebook posts last year that compared President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama to monkeys.

Beshear hasn’t called for the resignation of four Republican lawmakers who secretly settled a sexual-harassment claim. He said they should divulge everything that happened, which might require them to resign.

“Saddened to hear of tonight’s death of KY Representative Dan Johnson,” Governor Matt Bevin tweeted. “My heart breaks for his family tonight…These are heavy days in Frankfort and in America…May God indeed shed His grace on us all…We sure need it…”

