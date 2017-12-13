Holiday dance party at the break of dawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION SQUARE, New York — Hundreds of New Yorkers decked out in their holiday best enjoyed a morning of yoga, healthy snacks and dancing at the 3rd annual Daybreaker ugly sweater party.

The event began with goat yoga from Gilbertsville Farmhouse and then the party started with music from FDVM, dancing dreidels, a visit from Santa Claus, a singing drag queen, massages and a glitter and tinsel station.

The morning movement is celebrating its 4th birthday, throwing parties in 22 cities on 4 continents.