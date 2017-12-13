False alarm puts Brooklyn high school on lockdown

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn high school was put on lockdown Wednesday morning after police were called about a possibly armed person that turned out to be a false alarm.

Authorities responded shortly before 11 a.m. to Fort Hamilton High School, which enrolls more than 4,500 students, in Bay Ridge.

A police spokesperson said officers were investigating a report of “a possible person with a firearm” at the high school, but they did not find anyone and that there was no active shooter.

Students and faculty remained on lockdown as part of the school’s standard protocol, police said. No injuries were reported from anyone in the building.

Dozens of worried parents went to the school during the lockdown. They told PIX11 News their children were taken to the gym or locked in their classroom as cops searched the premises.

One mother said her son texted her saying he did not know exactly what was going on, but that he and his classmates are safe.

“When you hear that, it’s like you’re afraid. You just take off and head to the school. I’m glad everyone’s OK,” she said.

Police said they will release the students “soon,” but did not give an estimated time.

“If I could walk inside, I would right now just to see my daughter,” said another parent.

No arrests have been made.