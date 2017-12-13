Dog walker steals man’s packages from Queens apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORREST HILLS, Queens —The victim, who doesn’t want to be identified, bought a new computer on Amazon. The company shipped it via USPS, the United States Postal Service. On Nov. 24, he received an email from USPS that his package had been delivered and was left outside the door to his apartment in the Forrest Hills building where he lives. He was in the laundry room and says by the time he got upstairs, the package was gone.

He called 911 and three officers from the 112th precinct responded. They told him package theft was outside the NYPD’s purview. They said the United States Postal Inspection Service would have to handle it. He contacted Amazon and the company agreed to replace the $800 computer and said it was opening an investigation with the Postal Inspection Service. It then occurred to the victim to check the surveillance video from the camera in the building lobby. The footage shows a dog walker entering the building just after the computer was delivered and leaving ten minutes later carrying two packages.

The victim learned the dog walker was employed by Wag, an internet based dog walking service. A Wag spokesperson says the company does extensive background searches on all its walkers. The company confronted the dog walker and says he admitted to stealing the two packages. He was fired, but Wag did not report the theft to the NYPD or the USPS because it says the victim did not want to press charges.

When PIX11 contacted the Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson said it had not received any reports of package theft at that address. We put the victim in contact with Postal Inspectors, who have now begun an investigation. We also contacted the NYPD and a supervisor said, despite what the officers told the victim, the police do investigate package theft, and detectives from the 112th precinct have been assigned to the case. Wag says it is cooperating with both investigations. We’ll keep you posted.

