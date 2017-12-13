Disco returns to Brooklyn as ‘Saturday Night Fever’ celebrates 40th Anniversary

Walk along 86th Street in Brooklyn from Bay Ridge to Bensonhurst. There's much to talk about. Transit and pizza are among the topics.

This week, it's the 40th anniversary of "Saturday Night Fever." The movie made Brooklyn, John Travolta and disco famous in 1977. It was released on December 13, 1977. It tells the story of a man and a family in a part of New York City.

Lenny's Pizza is there along 86th Street near the 20th Avenue in Brooklyn.You can still take the subway to get to the pizza shop. Neighbors will talk to you about life in the city and getting around.

Disco and dancing will return for the public to the place at the corner of 64th Street and 8th Avenue in Brooklyn. It's a restaurant most of the time now. The original building was torn down a few years ago.

Gianluca Mech, who lives in Italy, is the event creator. He watched the movie and he says he continues to be inspired by the characters and the story.

On Wednesday, the disco will return for the public from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m at 802 64th street in Brooklyn. Original crew members and performers are expected to attend the event.