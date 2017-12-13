Couple who used stolen credit card to go skydiving arrested: police

SHIRLEY, N.Y. — The duo who used a stolen credit card to go skydiving on Long Island was arrested Tuesday.

Both Abass Ibrahim, 21, and Maryam Burkes, 19, turned themselves in to Suffolk County police around 5 p.m. after their skydiving footage received extensive coverage on television and social media, according to police.

The pair is accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase two sessions and video footage at Skydive Long Island in Shirley on June 20.

Police released the video sessions from their skydive adventure last Friday, hoping the suspected thieves would be identified.

Ibrahim and Burkes face charges, including first-degree identity theft, second degree forgery.