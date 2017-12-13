2 beloved Jersey City pets poisoned by deadly tablets thrown into yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Just ahead of the holidays, one family has discovered that someone has been poisoning their pets.

Jersey City mom Melisa Koytroulis says her 3-year-old boxer Shadow and her 8-year-old American bulldog Bella had to be euthanized after they became sick and the vet found a deadly chemical in their system.

Koytroulis said she found green bars in her yard where her dogs played and had them tested. They were determined to be a rat poison that the dogs had ingested.

"I’m trying to figure out why somebody would do that. Like, it doesn’t make any sense,” she said.

She says someone must have thrown the rat poison over the front gate of her home on Tuers Avenue. She often lets her dogs out to play or eat in the yard. She says the dogs don’t bark and they’re friendly. She has family and friends living on all sides of her in the neighborhood and yet no one saw anything suspicious.

Koytroulis posted flyers on her front gate asking anyone with information to call 201-705-0030.