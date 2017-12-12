Three in custody after stabbing near Brooklyn high school, 3 rushed to hospital

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — Three people were rushed to the hospital and three people were taken into custody after a stabbing near a Brooklyn high school Tuesday afternoon.

The victim were taken to Lutheran Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said. No identifying information was immediately available for the victims.

No charges have been filed against the three people taken into custody, officials said. Their names and ages have not been released.

The stabbing happened at Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway down the block from Abraham Lincoln High School around 2:15 p.m. It was not inside the school.

