Subway bomb suspect wrote post about Trump before attack: complaint

MANHATTAN — An immigrant from Bangladesh who allegedly detonated a bomb in the New York City subway system told authorities “he did it for the Islamic State” and wrote a message to President Donald Trump the morning of the attack, according to a criminal complaint made public on Tuesday.

The complaint alleges that Akayed Ullah, while on his way to carrying out the attack, posted on his Facebook account on Monday.

“Trump you failed to protect your nation,” he allegedly wrote.

He also scrawled “O AMERICA, DIE IN YOUR RAGE” on a passport found at his home, according to the complaint.

Ullah is expected to appear before a magistrate judge Tuesday. Federal authorities have charged with in Monday’s failed suicide bombing with providing material support to terrorists and using weapons of mass destruction.

It left Ullah with burns to his body and hands and three pedestrians with harmed hearing and headaches. The “low-tech” bomb strapped to Ullah’s body went off in an underground passageway near Times Square during the height of the morning rush hour.