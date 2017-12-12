Click here for a holiday treat, every day from PIX11

San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee dead at 65: report

Posted 7:26 AM, December 12, 2017, by , Updated at 07:39AM, December 12, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that Mayor Edwin Lee has died. He was 65.

San Francisco mayor Ed Lee is seen in 2014. He died at 65 on Dec. 12, 2017. (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

The newspaper is citing a statement by the mayor’s office that states that Lee passed away Tuesday just after 1 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The statement says family, friends and colleagues were at Lee’s side.

Lee was not known to be ill. No other details have been released.

Lee was appointed as mayor in 2011. He went on to win elections in 2011 and 2015.

He was known for his work against homelessness.