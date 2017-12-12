NFL Network suspends Marshall Faulk, two other former players over sexual harassment allegations

LOS ANGELES, California — The NFL Network has suspended former NFL players Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor as analysts after allegations of sexual harassment against a female employee.

Jami Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist at the network, has named the three men in a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises in Los Angeles Superior Court. Other people named in the complaint include former executive producer Eric Weinberger and former analysts Donovan McNabb, Warren Sapp and Eric Davis.

The original complaint was filed in October and alleged inappropriate actions against 50 unnamed people. Cantor filed an amended complaint on Monday naming several people and detailing specific acts of harassment she allegedly endured at the network.

Cantor said Weinberger and Taylor both sent her several sexually inappropriate pictures of themselves. Taylor sent her a video of him masturbating in the shower, according to the complaint. She also accused Weinberger of pressing his crotch against her shoulder and McNabb of texting her explicit comments,

Cantor alleged that Faulk fondled her breasts, groped from behind and that he asked “deeply personal and invasive questions” about her sex life.

NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller said Faulk, Taylor and Evans are suspended pending an investigation.

Weinberger, who is currently president of sports and pop culture website The Ringer, has been placed on indefinite leave by the company.

In the complaint, Cantor said she complained about being sexually harassed by former NFL players to the league’s talent coordinator Marc Watts and that he did nothing. She also claimed he replied, “It’s part of the job when you look the way you do.”