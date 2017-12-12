Man wanted by Nassau County police for stealing 10 pints of ice cream at knifepoint

ELMONT, N.Y. — ˇA man robbed a 7-Eleven store of ten ice cream pints at knifepoint in Elmont on Tuesday, Nassau County police said.

At about 5:45 a.m. an unidentified man entered the store at 1755 Dutch Broadway and placed ten Haagen-Dazs pint sized ice cream containers in a black bag, police said. When a store clerk approached the man, police said he displayed a box cutter knife then fled west on Dutch Broadway with the ice cream.

The store clerk, 19, was not injured.

The man is believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s. He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 225 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray hat, blue and white long sleeve shirt, a blue vest, gray jogging pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by callingThe Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous.