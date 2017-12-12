ICE arrests more than 100 in New Jersey

NEWARK, NJ — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested more than 100 people in a crackdown in New Jersey targeted at criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants and other immigration violators.

About 88 percent of the 101 people arrested last week had prior convictions, officials said. Those convictions include sexual assault on a minor, child abuse, robbery, domestic violence and aggravated assault.

“The continued results of our Fugitive Operations officers and their law enforcement partners underscore ICE’s ongoing and steady commitment to public safety,” said John Tsoukaris, field office director of Enforcement and Removal Operations in Newark. “As part of this operation, we continue [to] focus on the arrest of individuals who are criminal and are a threat to public safety and national security. Because of the tireless efforts of these professional officers, there are 101 fewer criminals in our communities.”

Those arrested were from a wide range of countries spanning the globe: Brazil, Colombia, the Domican Republic, Korea, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Vietnam, among other countries.