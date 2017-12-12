Having a problem getting to your Facebook business page? Certain parts of the site are down

Many Facebook users with official business pages were unable to access them Tuesday night.

They received a “HTTP ERROR 500” message. The issue appeared to be isolated to the desktop version of Facebook and did not impact mobile versions of Facebook.

DownDetector reported a spike in Facebook outage reports.

Many people who run businesses were frustrated by their inability to access their work Facebook pages. Other portions of Facebook appear to be working.

“Business page is not loading just as we started a promo,” one person wrote on DownDetector.com “Arghhh all I see is blank.”

Facebook business page is showing blank for admins. Blank page on safari and error page on chrome #facebookdown #Facebook pic.twitter.com/jAIRgclCeI — Kamilla (@novazelandia) December 13, 2017

PIX11 has reached out to Facebook about the issue.

Facebook Messenger suffered an outage earlier in December. Thousands of users were unable to access it. Issues were reported globally, including in the United States, Brazil, Europe and Japan. The highest concentration of reports came out of the Philippines.