Fourth-grader makes fidget toys to pay for classmates’ hot lunches

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - A young Michigan girl is helping her classmates this holiday season, making sure they get a hot lunch at school by selling handmade "stretchy straw fidgeters," according to WXMI.

"Big ones are a dollar and little ones are 50 cents," said Lexi Bergeron, whose mother said she was inspired after hearing about students who couldn't afford lunches on the nightly news. She found out that some of her classmates would only get cheese sandwiches if they have a debt on their lunch account.

Lexi is in 4th grade at Ferry Elementary. She is "Paying It Forward" not just for her school, but the whole district. Lexi started making fidget strings for $1 each, and made $11 the first week.

Lexi's mother, Sara, put together a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise $188 to pay off the entire Ferry Elementary school lunch debt. That effort exceeded expectations and now they are hoping to raise thousands to wipe away all lunch debts in the district.

Their goal is $2,200 by the end of December. If you'd like to help, visit the GoFundMe page here.