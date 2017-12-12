Former worst post office in NYC improves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — What was once New York City's worst post office seems to be back to it's old ways. Letters, bills, and other valuable pieces of information were left unattended in the lobby of one Brooklyn apartment building last week.

Along with the letters there was a note: "Do Not Touch, Mail Lady will be here shortly."

But, according to reports, the letters were left there for hours with no explanation.

The poor service may not come as a surprise to some considering the Kensington post office just up the block was ranked the the worst in New York City by the New York Times back in 2009. But Tuesday, customers said the office had turned the service around

"Yeah, now it's better than a few years ago. Now the service looks like it's perfect," said Adam, a postal costumer who declined to give his last name.

While there's no denying the mail was left unattended, customers say you can't lump one postal worker's poor decision in with the entire post office.

"I get my mail from here, and our mailman is a wonderful mailman," said Claudia Hudley. "He rings the bell, he gives us our mail, even if he see us he know us by heart. I have no problems here."

But online customers say service hasn't improved at all. The post office has just a 1-star rating on Yelp and that's only because the website doesn't allow for entries with zero stars. But Hudley was hardly surprised to hear people complaining about the post office online.

"Because everybody complains, they complain about this, they complain about that," Hudley said. "So everybody complains, but I don't think it's the worse. I know they have worser ones than this."

​

The United States Post Office did not immediately respond to our request for comment on this story.