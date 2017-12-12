Fireball from film set in Brooklyn may be visible from Manhattan: police

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Filming in Brooklyn on Tuesday night will involve a simulated explosion and fireball effect that may be visible from Manhattan, police said.

The effects are set to take place one time between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. near West Street between Milton and Noble streets in Greepoint.

That location is just along the East River waterfront, right across the waterway from the East Village and Gramercy Park neighborhoods.

Police said NYPD and FDNY crews will be on site during the simulations.