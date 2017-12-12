Colin Kaepernick visits Rikers Island

Colin Kaepernick visited inmates and correction officers at Rikers Tuesday.

He was there “to share a message of hope and inspiration,” Department of Correction spokesperson Peter Thorne said. But his visit angered the union representing correction officers.

“This will only encourage inmates to continue to attack Correction Officers at a time when we need more protection,” Correction Officers Benevolent Association President Elias Husamudeen said.

Kaepernick rose to fame after he took a knee during the National anthem to protest police brutality in 2016.

“Once again, correction officers find themselves caught in Mayor de Blasio’s political con-game,” Husamudeen said. “This is yet another brazen display of the hypocrisy of this mayor who pretends to support us in public, yet does everything possible to jeopardize our security in private.”

It’s unclear if de Blasio was in any way involved with the visit.

Husamudeen was also upset inmates were provided with suits to wear for the meeting. Kaepernick’s meeting was in conjunction with the organization “100 Suits for 100 men,” a program for young adult inmates who are mentored in financial literacy, become members of a book club and listen to guest speakers.

“We’re living in a world of make believe,” Husamudeen said. “Inmates don’t wear suits in jail. Give suits to the men in the streets looking for work. Help them before they come to jail.”