Charges announced against suspected NYC subway bomber Akayed Ullah: police

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Akayed Ullah, the man suspected of setting off a bomb in a tunnel linking two of Manhattan’s busiest transit hubs, faces a slew of charges, the NYPD announced Tuesday.

Ullah, 27, is being charged with criminal possession of a weapon, supporting an act of terrorism and making a terroristic threat, police said.

The Brooklyn man is accused of setting off a bomb in a below-ground walkway that connects the Times Square shuttle and the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lines Monday around 7:20 a.m.

Four nearby victims suffered minor injuries, officials said. Ullah was also injured, and was last said to be in custody at the hospital.

Ullah allegedly used Velcro and zip ties to strap an “improvised low-tech explosion device to his body,” police said Monday.

When asked if the suspect claimed to be connected with ISIS, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said he “made statements” but would not confirm whether the bombing is linked to the terror group.

The incident has been called a terrorist attack by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The explosion forced trains to bypass the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Times Square for hours, but commuting was mostly back to normal by Tuesday morning.