Arctic chill is coming: Here’s how cold it will get

NEW YORK — An arctic chill will make for a brutally cold Wednesday, with gusty winds making it feel like the temperatures are in the teens for much of the day.

The cool down will start Tuesday evening as temperatures drop through the 40s and into the 30s and winds begin to whip with gusts up to 30 mph. As temperatures fall into the upper teens to mid-20s overnight, wind chill values will dip into the single digits to lower teens by daybreak.

With wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph on Wednesday, the mercury will struggle to reach the low to mid-30s but will feel even colder, according to the National Weather Service. These temperatures about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, the agency said.

There’s a chance of light snow overnight into Thursday morning. The current indications show about 1 inch of accumulation is possible before it tapers off by the middle part of the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will top off in the mid 30s.

A reinforcing shot of cold air follows behind the clipper Thursday night bringing down the temperatures to around 20 and teens across the region.

The week ends on a dry note but it will stay very cold. The temperatures may not pass the freezing mark in the city on Friday.

A storm on Saturday continues to look like it will pass well south and east of the region, leaving us with the risk of a few light snow showers. Sunday looks much better and seasonable as temperatures moderate back into the low to mid 40s under sunny skies.